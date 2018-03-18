Grass Valley police: 2 downtown businesses have windows broken; suspect arrested

A Grass Valley man accused of breaking windows at two downtown businesses remained in jail Sunday under $100,000 in bond, authorities said.

Joshua Lee Rhoads, 27, faces two felony accusations: second-degree burglary and vandalism. He's also charged with a misdemeanor probation violation, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Grass Valley police arrested Rhoads during a Saturday investigation of broken windows at the 76 gas station, 451 E. Main St., and Maria's, 226 E. Main St., Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

According to Kimbrough, officers responded around 3:40 a.m. Saturday to the gas station.

"There was some blood evidence left behind," the sergeant said. "We believe he had stolen some items from the gas station. It was reported he had taken some beer and some cigarettes."

Officers watched surveillance footage taken at the 76 and saw the suspect. They also saw him in video taken at Maria's, Kimbrough said.

"Video surveillance showed the same suspect involved," he added.

A witness directed officers to Shannon Way, where they found and arrested Rhoads, Kimbrough said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.