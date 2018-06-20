Grass Valley pickleballers pitch in
June 20, 2018
Several members of the Grass Valley Pickleball Club got together on Saturday June 16 to cleanup and maintain the grounds adjacent to the pickleball courts at DeVere Mautino Park. The club welcomes people to come out and play pickleball. For more information on the Grass Valley Pickleball Club, visit http://www.grassvalleypickleballclub.org.
