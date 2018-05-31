Grass Valley park construction now underway
May 31, 2018
Several Grass Valley city park construction projects and closures will be in effect at various times for both Memorial and Minnie parks in Grass Valley:
Minnie Park will be closed for tree removal work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 1.
Memorial Park playground will be closed for playground equipment replacement through June 19. Portions of Memorial Park including lawn areas, entrance sidewalk and access road will be subject to closures and traffic control for pickle ball court construction through June 29.
Access to other park amenities and facilities will be maintained whenever possible. Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of on site personnel.
Source: City of Grass Valley
