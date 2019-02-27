Grass Valley OKs hiring engineering consultant for Wolf Creek trail project

The city of Grass Valley has hired Surf to Snow Environmental Resource Management for the next phase of its long-planned Wolf Creek Trail.

The $220,000 portion of the project is to be funded by a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant.

The trail adjacent to Wolf Creek has been in the works since a conceptual master plan was completed in 2006 and will run from the southernmost edge of the city through town to the eastern city limit, roughly following the creek alignment.

In late August the city council OK'd a contract for just over $1 million to build the first section of the Wolf Creek Trail, linking a patchwork of roads into 1.2 miles of paved trail from the Northstar Mining Museum property on Allison Ranch Road to Freeman Lane at River Otter Way.

Construction recently began on that first phase, Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones told the city council.

City staff was requesting approval for engineering design and environmental studies for the remainder of the trail system, Jones said.

A Request for Proposals brought five submissions and the two top scoring firms were interviewed, he said, adding Surf to Snow was the preferred consultant. The city's available budget was $226,000, Jones said.

Grant funding will also cover an agreement for construction management services, for a Wastewater Treatment Plant project that involves the complete replacement and modernizing of the monitoring and control system. The city council OK'd a $359,000 contract with Stantec Consulting, the firm that performed the preliminary engineering design and prepared the project grant application.

On the consent agenda, the city council approved a nearly $41,000 contract with Digital Deployment Inc. to modernize the city's website, and reconfigured staffing at its animal shelter. A newly vacant senior animal control officer position will be allocated to the creation of a kennel and office assistant position with more hours for a part-time kennel attendant and a part-time Community Service Officer. The shelter now will open five days a week to include Saturdays, rather than the existing limited hours of 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and then 204 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.