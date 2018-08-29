Grass Valley OKs funding for Wolf Creek trail, sidewalk projects

Grass Valley's city council on Tuesday OK'd a contract for just over $1 million to build the first mile of the Wolf Creek Trail — more than double the estimated cost quoted by city staff in July.

The first phase of the trail, which has been a dream of the city's for decades, will link a patchwork of roads into 1.2 miles of paved trail from the city's Northstar Mining Museum property on Allison Ranch Road to Freeman Lane at River Otter Way.

The project work will include earthwork, tree removal, retaining walls, drainage improvements, fencing and asphalt paving. The multi-use trail will vary from 6 to 10 feet wide and will use mostly existing trails, Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones said.

When the council approved the bid process, Jones estimated the total project cost at $500,000, which would have been fully funded in the FY 2018-19 budget.

Jones told the council at its Tuesday meeting that three bids were received for the project, with All-American Construction coming in the lowest at $1.023 million.

"We had allocated $700,000," Jones told the council.

But Jones said the shortfall could be easily addressed, by using Regional Surface Transportation Program funds available for Grass Valley city projects. According to Jones, nearly $140,000 in un-allocated funds currently are available. Another $260,000 already earmarked for Grass Valley's street rehabilitation projects could be re-allocated to the Wolf Creek trail project, he said.

Jones also asked that a portion of the funding from Wastewater Rate monies be increased, to $90,000.

"That would fund the project and allow us to proceed," he said.

Jones noted the allocation requests would need to go to the Nevada County Transportation Commission for approval at its next meeting, in September. Ideally, construction on the trail would begin this fall, he added.

All-American Construction also was awarded a $437,000 contract for the city's northeast sidewalk improvement project.

Jones told the council members the project, which is fully funded, will install sidewalks and accessible curb ramps on portions of Maltman Drive, Joerschke Drive, Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive.

The improvements have been requested numerous times over the years by the community, he said, adding that the project "to fill the missing gaps" in the sidewalk network has been high on the city's priority list.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.