Grass Valley officers talk to students about active shooter scenarios

Grass Valley Police Sergeant Jason Perry and Detective Luke Holdercroft addressed a Silver Springs High School assembly Friday with tips on how to survive an active shooter incident.

During the training, the officers reviewed "Red Flags" or behaviors to recognize and report. They also explained when to run, hide, or fight depending on students' proximity to a threat.

Silver Springs Principal Marty Mathiesen also addressed students, telling them they will participate in drills over the coming weeks to learn to implement the training provided by the officers.