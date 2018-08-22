Grass Valley Meals on Wheels program seeks drivers

Meals on Wheels is looking for drivers.

Gold Country Community Services in Grass Valley runs the local Meals on Wheels program and the organization is seeking drivers to not just deliver nutritious meals to lower income, older adults, but also provide social interaction for folks who aren't able to get out and about.

Anyone interested in donating time to the program is asked to call Gold Country Community Services at 530-615-4541 or go to the offices at 528 Brunswick Road in Grass Valley.

Gold Country Community Services also offers a firewood program, a pet food pantry, a lunch cafe, health and wellness classes and more. For more information, go to http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

Source: Gold Country Community Services