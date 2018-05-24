Grass Valley mayor, two council members endorse Shannan Moon for Sheriff

Grass Valley mayor, two council members endorse Moon for Sheriff

Shannan Moon announced three new endorsements of her campaign for Sheriff of Nevada County. Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine, Vice Mayor Lisa Swarthout, and Council Member Jan Arbuckle announced their endorsement in a joint statement.

All three currently or have formerly held the office of Mayor of Grass Valley.

"Shannan Moon is the best-qualified candidate for Sheriff," Mayor Levine said. "She's worked her way up all of the ranks, she's been innovative in every job she's held, and she has the vision to lead. I've known all the candidates for decades, and I thought long and hard before making a public endorsement."

"I support Shannan Moon for Sheriff because of her leadership skills, dedication to our community, and her willingness to collaborate with all agencies," Vice Mayor Swarthout said.

Arbuckle cited Shannan Moon's "proven history of collaboration" with other agencies and community groups. The reason for her endorsement was simple, said Arbuckle, "Shannan is the most qualified candidate."

Recommended Stories For You

A lifelong resident of Nevada County, Shannan Moon is a Captain and 27-year veteran of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

For more information go to MoonforSheriff2018.com or email info@moonforsheriff2018.com.

Source: Moon for Sheriff campaign