Grass Valley mayor honored with Lambert Award

Grass Valley Mayor and longtime community leader Howard Levine has been selected as recipient of the 29th Annual Col. William H. "Bill" Lambert Award, which is presented each year as part of Nevada City's Constitution Day Celebration, according to a release.

The award is presented by the Famous Marching Presidents of Nevada City to recognize outstanding contributions to our community. The award is named in honor of the late Col. William H. Lambert, founder of Nevada City's annual Constitution Day Parade.

Levine, an artist, was elected to the Grass Valley City Council in 2012 and his now midway through a two-year term as mayor. He previously served 10 years on the Grass Valley Planning Commission, 13 years as director of the Grass Valley Downtown Association and five years on the Grass Valley School Board.

He runs the Swan Levine House on South Church Street, a bed and breakfast inn he opened in 1975 with his late wife, Peggy. In addition, the couple previously owned and operated the Holbrooke Hotel.

"Howard Levine's first steps in Nevada County were those of a community activist," said fellow artist and Nevada City Mayor David Parker, founder of the Famous Marching Presidents.

"Howard's community involvement has continued ever since, for almost five decades at the highest level. The Famous Marching Presidents of Nevada City California are proud to honor Howard Levine with the Col. William H. "Bill" Lambert Award for outstanding community service."

The Marching Presidents announce the award each year on the eve of the annual Constitution Day Parade, in which they participate. This year's 52nd annual parade rolls down Broad Street beginning at 2 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Levine is no stranger to the Famous Marching Presidents. He was the group's first Ronald Reagan in 1988, portraying the 40th president for several years. He later portrayed William Howard Taft (27th president) and currently serves as 21st President Chester A. Arthur.

He said he is honored to receive the Lambert Award.

"The Marching Presidents are such a unique and colorful part of what has been created here in Nevada County," he said. "For me this is really a special honor."

Levine will be among the Marching Presidents in Sunday's parade and will accept the award at the group's post-parade banquet at Miners Foundry.

Past Lambert Award recipients include retired city manager Beryl P. Robinson Jr., former mayor and city clerk Cathy Wilcox-Barnes, longtime parade organizers George and Pat Harper, and many other community leaders over the years.

The Marching Presidents is a fun-loving and educational group that portrays all 45 U.S. Presidents with reverence, good humor and varying degrees of historical accuracy, according to the release. For reliable information on U.S. Presidents, see http://www.americanpresident.org.

Source: Famous Marching Presidents of Nevada City