Grass Valley man seriously injured in motorcycle wreck

A Grass Valley man will remain indefinitely in a hospital's intensive care unit after a motorcycle crash threw him down an embankment, the California Highway Patrol said.

Jason Lee Adams, 44, faces a misdemeanor DUI charge in connection with the Tuesday night wreck on Greenhorn Road, west of Dogwood Road, authorities said in a release.

The wreck happened around 9:20 p.m. Adams was driving west on a 1983 Honda 250R motorcycle when he turned at the road's edge. He lost control, traveling across Greenhorn's south shoulder. The motorcycle overturned as it fell down the embankment, and Adams was ejected. He struck the embankment and suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene and Adams was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he was breathing, but unresponsive, authorities said.