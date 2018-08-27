Grass Valley man sentenced to time served, probation in child sex case

A Grass Valley man sentenced Monday on accusations he tried to meet a teen for sex was released from jail the same day.

Christopher Patrick Hudgins, 49, has 210 days of credit — the amount of time Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger ordered he serve on charges of attempted unlawful sexual intercourse and sending harmful matter to a minor. Hudgins, who pleaded no contest to the charges, also must serve five years' probation, attend a treatment program, pay almost $1,700 in fines and register as a sex offender for life.

A charge of meeting a minor for lewd purposes was dropped.

"I'm fine with the resolution," Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said. "I think it holds him accountable."

Wilson said the victim won't have to testify in a trial against Hudgins because his case was resolved by a plea deal.

The accusations against Hudgins stemmed from messages he'd exchanged for weeks with a 16 year old. At some point authorities learned about the messages and a deputy, acting as the teen, continued messaging Hudgins. In May Hudgins tried to meet the teen at Pioneer Park in Nevada City, but instead found deputies waiting for him, authorities said.

Hudgins in July pleaded to his charges, prosecutors said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.