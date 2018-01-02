Grass Valley man punches woman, kidnaps her, Nevada County authorities say

A Grass Valley man accused of punching a woman, forcing her into a vehicle and driving her from the scene was found by deputies hiding behind bushes in his backyard, authorities said.

Garrett Hadley Stevens, 33, is charged with kidnapping, threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. Arrested New Year's Day, he's since made his $105,000 bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Authorities first responded around 1:45 p.m. Sunday to a 17000 block Lawrence Way home. Neighbors had called complaining about the noise. When deputies arrived, Stevens and the victim were gone, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

"Apparently, he had forced her into her vehicle and threatened her," Royal added.

Several hours later Stevens drove the woman to an Alta Sierra parking lot, took her cell phone and left her. The woman called a friend, who took her from the area. She then called authorities, the sheriff said.

"She had red marks indicative of punch marks," he added.

Recommended Stories For You

Deputies then went to Stevens' home around 10:20 a.m. Monday. One of them approached the front door as the other went to the back, Royal said.

The deputy at the back door heard leaves crunching nearby. He then found Stevens lying on the ground and arrested him, he added.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.