Grass Valley man pleads no contest in teen sex case

A man accused of trying to meet a teen for sex, but instead finding authorities waiting for him, has pleaded no contest to two of his accusations, a prosecutor said.

Christopher Patrick Hudgins, 49, of Grass Valley, pleaded on Monday in Nevada County Superior Court to attempted unlawful sexual intercourse and sending harmful matter to a minor. His plea deal calls for 210 days in jail, followed by five years' probation. He also must register for life as a sex offender, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said.

"I feel that under all the circumstances, I feel that it's a fair resolution," Wilson said. "My number one concern is the health and safety of the victim in this case."

A charge of meeting a minor for lewd purposes will be dropped, the prosecutor said.

Deputy Public Defender Thomas Angell couldn't be reached for comment.

Currently held in the Nevada County Jail, Hudgins' sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27.

According to authorities, police arrested Hudgins in May after he tried to meet a 16 year old at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. He'd exchanged messages with the teen for weeks. At one point the teen told someone about it, which led deputies to become involved.

A deputy, pretending to be the teen, began texting Hudgins. They then made plans to meet, reports state.

