Grass Valley man plans for sex with teen, gets arrested, Nevada County authorities say

A Grass Valley man accused of trying to meet a teen for sex remained held Monday in the Nevada County Jail under $500,000 in bond, authorities said.

Christopher Patrick Hudgins, 49, faces two felonies: contacting a minor with the intent to have sex and arranging to meet a minor. He's charged with a misdemeanor count of annoying/molesting children, sheriff's Lt. Sam Brown and reports state.

Deputies arrested Hudgins Saturday after he tried to meet a 16 year old at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Hudgins, thinking he was texting the teen, instead had unknowingly arranged to meet law enforcement, Brown said.

"The case is still a little early," he added. "We're still going through the fine details."

Hudgins and the teen began exchanging messages weeks ago. Last week the teen talked to someone about those messages, alarming that person and leading them to tell authorities, Brown said.

A deputy began texting Hudgins under the guise of the teen. Hudgins then made arrangements to meet in person, he added.

"At that time, he was arrested for attempted to meet up with a juvenile for sexual purposes," Brown said.

