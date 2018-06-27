Grass Valley man in and out of jail on trespassing accusations

A Grass Valley man arrested several times over the past two weeks is back in jail on a trespassing charge, authorities said.

Michael Jared Dossman, 59, was arrested for trespassing on June 14. Police accused him on June 15 of intentionally interfering at a business. Another trespassing charge followed on June 20, and an indecent exposure accusation on Sunday. The most recent trespassing charge occurred Tuesday, Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni and records state.

Dossman remained Wednesday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail under $2,000 in bond, reports state.

Many of the incidents occurred at the Nevada Club, 108 W. Main St., Matteoni said.

On June 14 officers responded to an argument behind the club. They found Dossman, who'd refused to leave the business when asked. Officers took a knife from Dossman, who then left. He returned later that day, and officers again responded to the bar, Matteoni said. Dossman was then arrested on trespassing and open container violations, reports state.

Dossman then made a $3,500 bond, records state.

Police on June 15 again responded to the Nevada Club. Dossman had become hostile and been asked to leave, the lieutenant said. Records state he was arrested for intentionally interfering with a public business. He later made a $2,000 bond.

On June 20 police found Dossman behind the Nevada Club. He was belligerent and threatening, leading employees to ask him to leave. Officers charged him with trespassing, Matteoni said. Records state he made his $2,000 bond.

On Sunday officers responded to reports of a man exposing himself at Condon Park. Several people identified Dossman as the man who ran around in his underwear and exposed himself. Police arrested Dossman for indecent exposure, authorities have said. Records state he made a $10,000 bond.

Dossman's most recent arrest occurred Tuesday at Gary's Place, 158 Mill St. Officers responded earlier that day after Dossman refused to leave the property and became threatening. Police then arrested him for trespassing, Matteoni said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.