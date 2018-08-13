Grass Valley man found in boxers, charged with burglary, authorities say

A Grass Valley man accused of breaking into his estranged wife's business while only wearing boxers remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail under bond, authorities said.

Michael John Yates, 49, faces two counts of second-degree burglary and an accusation of violating a protective order. Arrested early Monday, his bond is $55,000, reports state.

Officers responded around 12:50 a.m. to a business in the 100 block of Neal Street after Yates' estranged wife noticed items out of place in her home. She then went to her business, finding Yates inside, Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

"He was only wearing his boxer shorts while inside the business," the sergeant added.

Officers found receipts they linked to Yates inside the woman's home, leading to two burglary accusations, Kimbrough said.

— Alan Riquelmy