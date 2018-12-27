Grass Valley man faces charges after women, child hurt

A Grass Valley man accused of choking a woman, punching another and hitting a boy remained in jail Thursday under $25,000 in bond, authorities said.

Jonathan Dale Hlebichuk, 31, faces two felony charges: inflicting injury on a cohabitant and inflicting injury on a child. He's charged with a misdemeanor count of battery, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Grass Valley officers arrested Hlebichuk after responding late Wednesday to a domestic violence call in the 500 block of Jenkins Street, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

"She stated that they got into a verbal argument, at which point he grabbed her by the throat, threw her onto the couch," Matteoni said the victim told officers.

A second woman at the home tried to intervene. Officers heard that Hlebichuk punched her in the arm, the lieutenant said.

A 7-year-old boy told police he saw the incident and was struck in the arm, Matteoni said.

Officers arrested Hlebichuk based on witness statements, he added.

"It sounds like the three adults may have been drinking alcohol, which may have escalated the situation," Matteoni said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.