Grass Valley man charged with murder in son’s death appears in court

A Grass Valley man facing a murder charge in the March car crash that killed his 2-year-old son has not yet entered a plea and remains in custody in county jail.

Albert Jorge Silva, 38, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road on March 12 when he ran off the right side of the road and then over-corrected, losing control. The car reportedly overturned several times, according to the report from the California Highway Patrol. Alcohol intoxication was a factor in the crash, authorities have said.

Quincy, Silva's son, reportedly was not restrained in an appropriate child safety seat and was ejected from the car.

Silva sustained major injuries and was transported to a medical center for treatment of his injuries. The boy was pronounced deceased at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital shortly after the crash.

According to Nevada County Superior Court records, Silva in May 2014 pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving under the influence, and evading an officer. He was sentenced to 240 days in jail, and given five years' probation.

Silva was in Nevada County Superior Court Thursday and is next set to appear on Sept. 20 to enter a plea.

