Grass Valley man arrested twice in 2 weeks

A Grass Valley man accused last week of stealing change from Sierra College vending machines is back in jail on a burglary charge, authorities said.

Allen Bruce Pollock, 30, is accused of breaking into two businesses in the 10000 block of Alta Sierra Drive between late Sunday and early Monday. Change was missing from one business. The other lost stamps and a number of checks, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

On Monday one of the stolen checks was deposited in a local bank for $650, he added.

"He deposited the check into his own personal account," the sheriff said.

The victim on Tuesday realized some checks were missing and discovered one of them was used. They contacted the bank, which in turn called authorities when Pollock arrived to the bank later that day, Royal said.

Deputies spoke with Pollock as he left the bank. He told them he'd received the check from a realtor, though Pollock couldn't name the person or what work he'd done to receive the money, the sheriff said.

"And the victims, they don't know who this guy is," Royal said.

Deputies then arrested Pollock, who remained Wednesday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail without bond, authorities said.

The arrest was the second time in two weeks Pollock has been booked, they added.

Grass Valley police said they arrested Pollock on Jan. 16 on accusations he broke into vending machines at Sierra College and stole about $180 in change.

According to Royal, the Grass Valley charges against Pollock were dropped and he was released. It was unknown why the charges were dropped.

