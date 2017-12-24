Grass Valley man arrested after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing police

An alleged drunk driver was arrested after a short vehicle pursuit Saturday night in Grass Valley.

A caller from a bas station in the 100 block of Hughes Road called 911 at 10:23 p.m. to report a drunken man who was currently at a gas pump, according to dispatch reports. An employee of the gas station was trying to stall the driver until law enforcement could arrive.

The driver apparently did leave, but was spotted by a Grass Valley Police officer who believed he was under the influence, said Sgt. Clint Bates.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, turning on the patrol vehicle lights and siren, but the driver failed to yield, Bates said.

After a short pursuit, the driver — identified as Ryan Nicholas Bradford, 40 — drove home and parked, Bates said.

Bradford was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, evading a peace officer and violating probation; he had been arrested in August on charges of DUI with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, reckless driving and disturbing the peace by fighting, and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI in November.

He was booked into county jail and released on $16,500 bail.