Grass Valley man accused of touching self outside Glenbrook Basin restaurant

Grass Valley police on Wednesday arrested a man on accusations he was exposed and touching himself outside of a Glenbrook Basin business.

Police charged Jesse Robert Hanson, 27, of Grass Valley, with indecent exposure around 9:20 a.m. in the Save Mart parking lot, 12054 Nevada City Highway. Booked two hours later into the Nevada County Jail, Hanson remained that afternoon held on $10,000 in bond, authorities said.

Officers arrested Hanson after responding to reports that a man was exposed and touching himself while looking through a Glenbrook Basin restaurant window. Police spoke with a witness, who signed a citizen's arrest affidavit. Officers found Hanson in the area and arrested him, Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

"He denied it," the sergeant added. "We are actively still investigating it."

According to Kimbrough, a witness to a misdemeanor is needed for police to make an arrest, if an officer doesn't see the crime occur.

Hanson's arrest is the second time this week Grass Valley police have charged someone with indecent exposure.

Alexandra Tara Gardner, 29, was charged Monday morning after a witness accused her of exposing her breasts and butt at a South Auburn Street gas station.

Gardner remained in jail Wednesday under $71,000 in bond for several charges stemming from unrelated incidents, records state.

