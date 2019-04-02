Grass Valley man accused of kidnapping set for court today

Local prosecutors have opted against filing torture and false imprisonment charges against a Grass Valley man who remained Tuesday in the Nevada County Jail under $750,000 in bond, authorities said.

Elliot Winston Black, 29, faces charges of kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a specified person, criminal threats and child abuse or endangerment. He's also accused of being free on bail in a Placer County case when arrested on local charges, Nevada County Superior Court records state.

Black is scheduled to appear today in court.

Authorities said they arrested Black around 12:30 p.m. Monday after responding to an ongoing domestic violence situation in the 14000 block of McCourtney Road. Deputies arrived and found a 28-year-old woman and 11-year-old girl, both of whom were held against their will by Black, the woman's boyfriend.

"Mr. Black learned the Sheriff's Office was notified and attempted to flee the area," a release states. "Black was stopped by responding deputies and arrested on McCourtney Road near South Ponderosa Road."

According to reports, deputies have found evidence and heard statements that support the charges against Black.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said in an email that he's waiting for more information from the Sheriff's Office before deciding whether to charge Black with torture and attempted arson.

Deputies initially charged Black with those accusations, along with false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. Charges often change from a defendant's arrest to his or her complaint filed in court.

"At this point the investigation is ongoing," Lt. Rob Bringolf said in an email. "We are still seeking statements from potential witnesses and will not be releasing specifics about the case until all witnesses have been contacted and interviewed. Further, this is a domestic violence case so we need to be sensitive to the victim and protect her anonymity as best as possible."

California law states that torture is "every person who, with the intent to cause cruel or extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion or for any sadistic purpose, inflicts great bodily injury (under the law) upon the person of another …"

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit at 530-265-1263.

Contact Alan Riquelmy at 530-477-4239 or at ariquelmy@theunion.com.