Grass Valley man accused of having sexual relationship with teen

A 49-year-old Grass Valley man accused of manipulating a 16-year-old girl into a sexual relationship is free on bond after his arrest this week, authorities said.

John Anthony Ramirez is accused of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child, unlawful sex with a minor, rape by means of force, oral copulation and unlawful intimidation of a victim to dissuade her from reporting a crime, Grass Valley Police Capt. Steve Johnson said. Initially held on $200,000 in bail, Ramirez was free on bond Thursday afternoon, reports state.

Police in March received a tip about the relationship, which led to an investigation and Ramirez's arrest on Tuesday, Johnson said.

According to Johnson, detectives learned that Ramirez in 2017 lived in the same neighborhood as the girl, who's since moved away. Ramirez pursued a relationship with her, which became sexual and lasted from late 2017 to early this year.

Ramirez used coercion, manipulation and physical force to maintain the relationship, the captain said.

During their investigation detectives found significant evidence, leading to an arrest warrant for Ramirez. Officers then arrested him, Johnson said.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.