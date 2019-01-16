Grass Valley man accused of dragging woman by hair

Grass Valley police say Jeremy Clayton Stankovic shouldn't have been at the Race Street home.

Stankovic, 46, of Grass Valley, had a restraining order against him. The victim had tried to escape domestic violence by moving to the home. Stankovic followed and refused to leave, Sgt. Brian Blakemore said.

Then, Wednesday morning, officers responded to reports of a fight at the house, he added.

"He began making threats about harming her with a knife," Blakemore said. "During that altercation she was pulled down to the ground by her hair and dragged around by her hair."

Both Stankovic and the victim appeared uninjured, he added.

Officers charged Stankovic with false imprisonment, threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, battery, violation of a domestic violence restraining order and two unrelated misdemeanors, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Recommended Stories For You

Arrested Wednesday morning, Stankovic remained jailed that afternoon on $16,000 in bond, records state.

Police charged Stankovic after responding around 7:10 a.m. to a fight at a Race Street home. They heard that an argument Tuesday night grew into a fight, leading the homeowner to call authorities, Blakemore said.

"She had tried to flee the residence at one point," the sergeant said, adding that Stankovic pulled her back inside.

According to Blakemore, police have responded four times in the past year to incidents involving Stankovic and the victim.

"She is in a safe space at this point," Blakemore said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.