Grass Valley mainstay Summer Thyme’s building up for sale
March 4, 2019
Know & Go
What: Summer Thyme’s Bakery & Deli
Where: 231 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley
Hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
For info: Call 530-273-2904 or go online at http://www.summerthymes.com
Since the for-sale sign went up, Summer Thyme's co-owner Amy Cooke said she has been inundated with phone calls.
But Cooke said fans of the 15-year-old eatery shouldn't worry.
Amy and Chamba Cooke are currently only looking to sell the physical building, not the restaurant. The five-year-old building is listed for sale for $1.45 million through Terry Ann Ferguson at Mitchell Real Estate.
Cooke, who is the executive director at Woolman at Sierra Friends Center, said they are looking to step back a bit.
While the Cookes are not adverse to selling the business to the right person, that is not a primary focus right now, Amy Cooke said.
"We love (Summer Thyme's)," she said. ""We're dedicated to it — it's such a community hub."
The Cookes bought Summer Thyme's in 2008 from Sara and Jeromy Laurin, who opened the business (named after their daughter) up the street in 2004. For a time starting in 2010, they had a satellite location inside Booktown Books on South Auburn Street.
Chamba Cooke, who was born in Algeria, and Amy, who was a chef for several years, focused on using local purveyors and supporting local musicians and local events. That dedication to community has been repaid by a growing base of loyal customers.
In January 2014, Summer Thyme's moved two blocks to its current 4,700-square-foot location at 231 Colfax Ave. The cafe seats more than 100 customers at a time.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
