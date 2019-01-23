Grass Valley looks to federal funds for Memorial Park pool improvements

Grass Valley is looking to secure funding for an ambitious Memorial Park pool project.

The city moved forward Tuesday with applying for a $3 million Community Development Block Grant, funding allocated to the state from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The project would add a wading pool and a children's water feature, build a new, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant locker/restrooms facility and concession stand, and install a cover so the main pool could be used year-round.

The funding, which was announced by the state in November, is for a maximum of $3 million and has a three-year term, Planner Lance Lowe told the Grass Valley City Council. The money can be used for public facility and public infrastructure projects and must predominately benefit low- to moderate-income residents.

City staff conducted a design phase public meeting in December, and the application is due by Feb. 26. Lowe said the city should hear back in May and if it receives the award, all activities must be completed and funds expended within the three-year contract period.

There are several components to the city's application, Lowe said. The existing concrete block locker rooms/restrooms would be demolished and replaced with prefab 2,500-square-foot facilities. A 1,300-square-foot storage/concessions stand also is proposed.

A renovation of the existing 5,400-square-foot pool is proposed and includes a 1,000-square-foot wading pool that can be used for additional swim lessons, senior swim aerobics and toddler swims. A 900-square-foot children's water feature also is proposed.

An inflatable pool enclosure of 20,000 square-feet that would be removable during the warmer months would include blowers, air-lock entries and dome heaters.

Lowe told council members the city would like to eventually expand the main pool and potentially "square it off."

"We have all seen a need for this for a long time," noted Council Member Howard Levine.

The council unanimously approved the grant application. It also approved supporting an application for a Community Development Block Grant for a low interest loan of $564,375 for XP Camper. XP Camper formed in 2011, currently has 15 employees and is based in Grass Valley, Community Development Director Tom Last said. The loan will keep jobs in town, Last said, noting the city is not liable for the debt.

