Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society strives to help children’s dental health

The Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society has launched a new phase of its dental program focused on improving the dental health of local children.

The Dental Hygiene Education Program includes participatory site visits, complete with kits and instructional DVDs, to preschools and family home day-care programs in western Nevada County.

Included in the kits are a toothbrush, toothpaste, and a tooth-shaped two-minute brushing timer with brushing instructions in both English and Spanish. Each class is given three children's picture books that help make better dental hygiene fun.

The Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society is primarily known for the Donation Day Parade and food distribution. Yet, in the past, the society helped pay for emergency dental care in the community.

"Realizing that the need for preventative care for children was so great, we decided to go public and make our dental program a true community project," said society president Pamela Meek. "The girls from the Friendship Club assembled the kits, The Book Seller made a generous donation towards the cost of the books, attorney Dylan Hendricks designed the instruction card, and Sierra Nevada Children's Services provided the information on the licensed day care and family home facilities as well as the Spanish translation of the instructions."

Nevada Union seniors Autumn Eldredge and Joseph Scott who, for their Senior Project, have taken on the site visits for the larger preschools. They do a presentation on the importance of good dental care, having the children brush a giant set of teeth and reading the picture books.

They have produced a DVD for the smaller home programs which will be visited by members of the society.

"We hope to have other seniors continue this project in the future," said Ann Hendricks, society vice president and mentor for the students.

The Soroptimists of the Foothills and Sean Rockwell, DDS provided underwriting. Pediatric dentist Lindsey Robinson gave the emergency dental care. The Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society dental committee, comprised of members Alison Jones Pomatto, Debbie Luckinbill, Ann Hendricks, Ann McCann and Marian Jewett, work to ensure local children have access to dental education and care.

Donations can be made to the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society at PO Box 1132, Cedar Ridge, Calif., 95924. For more information go to http://www.gvlrs.org.

Source: Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society