Grass Valley Kmart to stay open, no Trader Joe’s in Auburn

The news that Sears Holdings will close its Auburn store sparked some dreaming on the part of locals, one of whom posted a photo on social media suggesting that Trader Joe's would take its place.

A spokeswoman from Trader Joe's said there are no plans to open a branch of the popular grocery store at the Bell Road location in 2019. The Kmart there is slated to close in March, according to a press release from Sears Holdings last week.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October and had already announced the closing of 143 locations by the end of the year, with another 40 Sears and Kmart stores set to close in February. The Grass Valley Kmart is not on the list of closures. The Grass Valley Sears is a franchise store independent of Sears Holdings with no plans to close.

— The Union Staff