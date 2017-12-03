Grass Valley inn holding Toys for Tots drive

For the third consecutive year, the Gold Miners Inn in downtown Grass Valley will hold a prize drawing for guests and locals who donate to the Toys for Tots campaign.

Anyone who donates a new, unwrapped gift at the Toys for Tots box in the hotel lobby earns a chance to win a one night stay in an executive king suite or breakfast for six. After dropping off the donation, donors are asked to complete a short form so the hotel can contact the winners.

"Last year, people were so generous that the box in the lobby was filled three times over. We'd like to meet or exceed that number," said Gold Miners Inn General Manager Sean Gilleran.

"You'd think most of the donations would come from guests. But we have many locals who donate, probably because it's so easy to park, dash into the lobby, and drop off gifts."

Source: Gold Miners Inn