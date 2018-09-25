Grass Valley hotel proposed for Glenbrook Basin makes comeback

A controversial hotel in the Glenbrook Basin that drew neighborhood opposition when it was first proposed two years ago has been resurrected.

The proponents of the project, which would occupy the last major vacant corner in the area, at East Main Street and West Olympia Drive, brought it to Grass Valley's Design Review Committee for a first look Tuesday.

There have been two major changes to the proposal since 2016. The hotel has been expanded to three stories with an added wing, jumping from 79 to 99 rooms. An adjacent building that would have housed a bank and a drive-though building has been eliminated, and replaced with a six-unit apartment building.

Back in 2016, the project went through two conceptual reviews by the Development Review Committee but a formal application was never submitted to the city.

City Planner Lance Lowe noted that the current iteration is months away from going to the Planning Commission.

"Right now, we're just focusing on design and architecture (aspects)," he said, adding the applicants wanted some input so they could complete their application. The project will come back to the committee before it goes to the Planning Commission and the City Council, he said.

Recommended Stories For You

Many of the initial concerns that made the project so controversial remain, according to the nearly two dozen neighbors who spoke at the Tuesday hearing.

The size of the hotel and its effect on the residential neighborhood behind it was a top issue, as was the loss of seven cabins and four single-family homes on the two parcels that currently house about 35 people.

Project representative Sean O'Neill, a civil engineer from Genesis Engineering, told the commission members the hotel needed to be three stories to attract attention from major hotel chains, assuring them he wants to make sure the project gets done right.

Residents of the small neighborhood tucked behind the proposed project, as well as tenants of the homes that would be demolished, spoke out during public comment.

"Affordable housing is the biggest problem we have here," said West Olympia Drive resident Jerry Martin. "I want to know what the rent is going to be on those (apartments). That's the key question."

Christy Thompson told the commission she pays $800 a month to live in one of the cabins and noted they are all occupied by local workers for whom finding new housing would be a hardship.

Thompson argued the hotel would take away from the small-town, quaint feel of the neighborhood. She and other neighbors also cited concerns with traffic and fire fighting access on a corner that is already highly impacted by traffic back-ups.

Annex Avenue resident Robin Evert said she prized her neighborhood for its accessibility to services and residential feel, adding, "To put a big hotel right in front of my house is just unconscionable."

Kathy Tillett, who lives on West Olympia, said it would be irresponsible to change the zoning, and suggested a smaller, boutique hotel would be more appropriate for the site.

Tillett also advocated for more apartments, adding, "The workers of this community need a place to live."

Tillett told the commission the proposed six-plex felt like an after-thought, a comment echoed by commission alternate Yolanda Cookson.

Cookson echoed comments from city staff when she asked for photos that would show the proposed view from Annex Avenue as well as from East Main Street.

"I'm not a planner, I'm a lay person," she said. "I need to see that."

Cookson told the project representatives she wanted to see more effort put into the design of the apartments.

"It looks like they were put there to make (opponents) happy," she said. "It looks like you threw that in half-assed."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.