Grass Valley hotel embraces local artists

With 53 arts organizations in Nevada County, residents would suspect it's easy to find artwork.

In October of last year, the Grass Valley Courtyard Suites tried to make that pursuit even easier.

The hotel began highlighting Nevada County artists by holding public receptions of their work at the beginning of each month. For the rest of the month, artist's work is then kept on display for hotel guests and the general public to view.

Ron Kenedi will be displaying his artwork during April. Kenedi, a Nevada County resident since 1971, first read about the hotel's plan after reading a Nevada County Arts Council newsletter. The artist said the county does not have a lack of artists, but a lack of exhibits for viewing.

"We are an art colony," he said. "We have many artists but we don't have many appreciators and buyers."

Kenedi's exhibit for the hotel is called "Well, Red," and is already present in the lobby, dining area and recreation hall. The theme is meant to emphasize the color red and all of its various interpretations.

"Red is love — cupid. Red spans so ubiquitously," he said, adding it is emotionally eclectic, striking images of embarrassment, love and hate.

Back in October, the hotel self-designated as an art hotel. The label was meant to piggy-back off the award two Nevada County districts — Nevada City-Grass Valley and Truckee — received in July of 2017 from California Arts Council. The two areas were selected as cultural districts out of 14 statewide.

"We were looking for a way to rebrand the hotel in a way that we could be involved in the community," said Sara Christiansen, general manager for the hotel.

Kenedi tried to start an arts council for North San Juan when he lived there. Now, he said, the cultural district label has pushed art to the forefront of the conversation in the county.

"I see there are galleries opening up," he said. "I see art in windows that I never saw before."

The art hotel label is meant to embrace local artists and share their work as the hotel does not take a commission for what is sold.

"I think (a hotel) is one of the better places to have art," said Kenedi.

The artist believes other local hotels will soon follow suit, regularly hosting art work of local artists.

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.