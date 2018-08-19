Grass Valley Grocery Outlet donates over $13K to local charity

Grocery Outlet's "Independence from Hunger" campaign took place over the past month throughout the chain's 300 stores nationwide. Grass Valley Grocery Outlet's independent owner-operators, Steve and Kim Smith, partnered with Interfaith Food Ministries to raise a total of $13,149. Now in its eighth year, the nationwide campaign has raised more than $1.7 million (equivalent to approximately 850,000 meals) for families in need. This exceeded last year's donations, which totaled roughly $1 million. This brings the collective total to more than $5 million since the campaign's inception in 2011. According to the USDA, more than 41.2 million people experience food insecurity, including 12.9 million children, who lack reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. With food agencies facing the highest demand during the summer to serve families without access to school supported food programs, Grocery Outlet made a commitment to combat this issue by creating its Independence from Hunger food drive campaign.