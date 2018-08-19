Grass Valley Grocery Outlet donates over $13K to local charity
August 19, 2018
Grocery Outlet's "Independence from Hunger" campaign took place over the past month throughout the chain's 300 stores nationwide. Grass Valley Grocery Outlet's independent owner-operators, Steve and Kim Smith, partnered with Interfaith Food Ministries to raise a total of $13,149. Now in its eighth year, the nationwide campaign has raised more than $1.7 million (equivalent to approximately 850,000 meals) for families in need. This exceeded last year's donations, which totaled roughly $1 million. This brings the collective total to more than $5 million since the campaign's inception in 2011. According to the USDA, more than 41.2 million people experience food insecurity, including 12.9 million children, who lack reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. With food agencies facing the highest demand during the summer to serve families without access to school supported food programs, Grocery Outlet made a commitment to combat this issue by creating its Independence from Hunger food drive campaign.