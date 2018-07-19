Grass Valley fundraiser to help cover medical costs for Poppy the rescue dog
July 19, 2018
A fundraiser for Poppy, a rescue dog that underwent a $10,000 surgery for a liver shunt, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 28 at the Rescue For Pet Sake Shoppe, located at 120 Bank St. in Grass Valley. The event will include a plant sale, raffle, bake sale, silent auction and more. One hundred percent of proceeds will go toward Poppy's medical costs and after care. Poppy is now in recovery in a foster home, awaiting adoption. For more information, call 530-263-3331.
