Grass Valley forum examines the brain’s healing power

New research suggests that emotions, thoughts and beliefs have a profound impact on one's health and the ability to heal, calling into question many long held theories that the brain remains essentially unchanged after early childhood.

As part of the Recovery & Wellness Series, sponsored by Community Recovery Resources (CoRR), the CoRR Alumni Association and the Coalition for a Drug Free Nevada County, clinical therapist Star Rose Bond will lead a Jan. 18 forum on the mind/body connection, along with a screening of the 2017 documentary, "Heal."

In the film, writer and producer Kelly Noonan Gores asserts that we are "not victims of unchangeable genes," nor should people necessarily surrender to a frightening prognosis or assume there are life long, debilitating effects of a traumatic experience. Interviewees include biologist Bruce Lipton, alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra, spiritual author Marianne Williamson, minister Michael Beckwith and others, all of whom suggest that people have a great deal more control over their own mental and physical health than what they were originally taught to believe.

The film's overriding theme has become a focal point in Bond's professional work. Armed with a bachelor's degree in social work from New York University and a master's degree in social work from Columbia University, she has also studied with a broad range of healers, mystics, yogis and shamans from around the world. She is currently a therapist at CoRR, and also maintains a private practice in Nevada City.

"Star brings specific expertise in trauma-focused treatment and a passion for holistic approaches to recovery and wellness," said Ariel King Lovett, Deputy CEO for CoRR. "She is a dynamic speaker who has presented previously in the Recovery and Wellness Series."

"In my practice, I'm committed to debunking the myth that the mind and body aren't integrated, that one doesn't interact with the other," said Bond. "It's important to look at what you are willing to do to reclaim your own health, be it what you are eating or what you are telling yourself through habitual thought patterns. I'm very interested in trauma and addiction — pretty much everyone who struggles with addiction has had some trauma in their lives. There are tools to rewire your brain and set it down the path of long-term healing. Sometimes talk therapy just forces a person to revisit the trauma over and over. It's also very important to break down addiction stigmas and offer empathy."

At the forum, Bond says she will help participants explore the concept of self healing on four levels including physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. She asks that people challenge long-held beliefs that may no longer serve them and to learn more about the inner workings of the brain, including the concept of neurogenesis — the "birth" of new brain neurons — and neuroplasticity, which refers to changes in the brain's structure in response to environmental stimuli.

"The purpose of the Recovery and Wellness Series is simply to enhance community wellness," said Lovett. "CoRR embraces a holistic approach, and our definition of recovery includes not only the resolution of alcohol and other drug problems, but also the progressive establishment of a meaningful sense of identity, improvement of overall physical and mental health, maintenance of healthy relationships, and increased life purpose."

"The Recovery and Wellness series brings diverse topics and expert speakers to share information on a wide variety of topics that we hope can inspire and support recovery and wellness," continued Lovett. "Past topics have included trauma, managing depression, supporting children growing up in families with substance use disorders, addressing opiate addiction, and more."

Bond says scientific breakthroughs and newly shattered paradigms regarding healing lend a new hope for those battling addiction and trauma.

"Up to 10 years ago we thought the brain was fixed," said Bond. "Now we know that's not true. There is a lot we can do to create new synaptic wiring. If you can change the brain, you can change almost anything when it comes to trauma, disease and PTSD."

The forum is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the CoRR Campus at 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley. Those interested in attending must RSVP to Serenity Madison at 530-273-9541, ext. 217 or email sjolley@corr.us.

