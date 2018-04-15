Grass Valley firefighters stop blaze behind Glenbrook Apartments
April 15, 2018
Firefighters are investigating a Sunday morning blaze that started in an apparent homeless camp behind Glenbrook Apartments on Sutton Way, authorities said.
No one was injured and no structures damaged in the grass and brush blaze that burned about a 20-by-20 foot area, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.
Firefighters responded around 7:15 a.m. to reports of smoke in the area. The Grass Valley Fire Department sent two engines. Cal Fire, which supported the city's efforts, sent one, Eldridge said.
Firefighters quickly contained the fire, which burned about .01 acres, Eldridge added.
Grass Valley police also responded to the fire, Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.
According to Kimbrough, no one was at the camp when officers arrived. No arrests have occurred.
"It was a fairly established camp," Kimbrough said. "They had some structures built."
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy
