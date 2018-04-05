Grass Valley Fire Department stresses property owner vegetation management

On March 23, the City of Grass Valley Fire Department mailed an information notice to every property owner within Grass Valley City limits.

The notice reminds property owners, occupants, or persons in control of any private land, improved or unimproved, within the city to abate all weeds, flammable vegetation and other combustible materials that constitute a fire hazard by June 1 of this year, and to maintain such abatement throughout the fire season as declared by Cal Fire.

The notice was accompanied by copies of the Miscellaneous Fire Control Regulations Article II and Prohibitions Article III of the Fire Control Regulations Chapter 8.16.

A copy of the notice and the attachments can be obtained from the city by visiting City Hall at 123 East Main Street in Grass Valley.

A request for the notice and attachments can be submitted from Community Services Analyst Abigail Walker by contacting her at abigailw@cityofgrassvalley.com, or call 530-274-4714.