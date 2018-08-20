Grass Valley Elks sponsor 240 shelter meals

Jack Morris was once a homeless Hospitality House shelter guest. Today Jack rents a room on his own and has recently joined the service-oriented Grass Valley Elks Lodge #538 as a new member. The Elks Lodge dished up 240 meals at Hospitality House in July and August, the ingredients of which were covered by an Elks Lodge grant for $2,000. Students from Hospitality House's culinary job training program cooked the ingredients into delicious meals that members of the Elks Lodge offered to Hospitality House guests.

The Grass Valley Elks rent affordable rooms for people transitioning out of homelessness. According to Hospitality House Program Manager Isaias Acosta, "As everyone knows, affordable housing is scarce, so the rooms at the Elks Lodge provide a great stepping stone for someone getting back on their feet."