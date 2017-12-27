Grass Valley DMV office expected to open in February

The new DMV office in Grass Valley has a tentative opening date of Feb. 26, officials said this week.

The anticipated first day for the new facility at 890 Sutton Way remains flexible. Marty Greenstein, a spokesman for the Department of Motor Vehicles, emphasized that winter weather could impact the scheduled opening.

"We're just making sure that everything is up to DMV and state standards," Greenstein said.

The new building, across from Safeway in the Glenbrook Basin, costs about $6 million. It's been under construction since August 2015. A temporary office, at 435 Sutton Way, has served the area since the closure of the old facility.

"The temporary office will be open until the new office opens," Greenstein said. "No gap."

The old DMV office, at the site of the new building, was demolished. It didn't have enough space to serve the community, officials have said.

The old office shared space with the California Highway Patrol, which now has a building on McCourtney Road.

