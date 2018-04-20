Grass Valley Councilmember Arbuckle takes role as League of California Cities first vice president

Grass Valley Council Member Jan Arbuckle was elected first vice president of the League of California Cities at the organization's board of directors meeting in Sacramento on Thursday. The board of directors elected her to serve the remainder of a vacated term and she will hold the position until the League's Annual Conference in September 2018.

"California cities have much at stake this year in the Legislature, ballot box and even the courts," Arbuckle said in a statement. "Being elected first vice president is an opportunity to serve our cities and work with my colleagues throughout the state on the most significant issues facing California local governments.

"I became active in the League because of the strength of this organization and its voice in the Capitol and I remain committed to contributing my efforts with the league to advocate for policies that improve our cities and strengthen neighborhoods."

Arbuckle became locally involved in public service through two consecutive terms on the Nevada County Civil Grand Jury. In February 2007, she was appointed to the Grass Valley City Council. Elected in November 2008 to a four-year term on the council, her colleagues there selected her as vice mayor. The Grass Valley City Council selected her as mayor in 2010, a position she held for two years until 2012, the same year she was re-elected to the council. Arbuckle was re-elected again in 2016.

Long active in the league, Councilmember Arbuckle has served the organization in numerous capacities. She chairs the Public Safety Committee and has served as president of League Women's Caucus, co-chaired of the League-California State Association of Counties Joint Homelessness Task Force and has served as Sacramento Valley Division president twice. In addition, Arbuckle was the first women to chair the League's Public Safety Policy Committee and previously served as chair of the League's former Administrative Services Policy Committee.

Professionally, Arbuckle served for almost two decades with the Sacramento County Sherriff's Department where she was a deputy sheriff. She remains a reserve deputy and participates in the department's Peer Support Program.

"Council Member Arbuckle brings years of leadership and expertise to the league," said League Executive Director Carolyn Coleman. "She is a dedicated public servant for her city of Grass Valley and all California cities. As first vice president, she moves into a new leadership role where she will continue to focus on protecting local government authority and advocating on the issues that matter most to cities."

The board also elected Murrieta Council Member Randon Lane to serve as second vice president. South San Francisco Council Member Rich Garbarino continues to serve as the League's president. Lodi Mayor Pro Tem JoAnne Mounce remains immediate past president.

Source: League of California Cities