Grass Valley council talks tree removal

Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine presided over Tuesday's council meeting while sporting a straw sun hat, as fellow council members rocked fedoras in tribute to DeVere "Dee" Mautino, the city's first female mayor.

Mautino, 91, died on Monday.

During the meeting, the council approved a request from Fire Chief Mark Buttron to remove six hazard trees next to Fire Station 1 and the playground at Minnie Park.

A dozen Ponderosa pines were inspected by arborist Aero Acton and five were found to be in poor health, with the rest in fair health.

Buttron said notices were sent to area residents and no opposition was received. He said the trees probably will have to be removed by crane.

— The Union staff