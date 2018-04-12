Grass Valley church offers upcoming sessions on Rwanda

Robin Strickler, an American educator who started a secondary school in war-ravaged Rwanda, is scheduled to speak about building hope in a new generation of African leaders on Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

Strickler will discuss the progress of Rwamagana Lutheran School during both the 8:30 and 11 a.m. worship services at the church, at 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. All are welcome.

Since it opened in 2009 with American support, the Rwamagana school "has been rated the top secondary school in the country," said Peace supporter Pat Baker. "Every student has passed the national exams, and that's really unusual."

Two top priorities have been the education of girls, who previously were largely excluded from formal education; and educating children from poor and wealthy families together. Community service forms a third foundation for the program, modeled after the expeditionary learning philosophy of education, Baker added.

Reconciliation in post-genocide Rwanda, and what we can learn from that process, will be discussed at 10 a.m. on April 29, May 6 and May 13 by Peace member and attorney Jim Line. A "Celebrate Rwanda Festival," including an Asante Bazaar and meal of authentic African food, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 20, at Peace Lutheran Church.

Peace has a relationship with the central African nation of Rwanda going back nearly 25 years. At that time, a Peace member encouraged Rwandan Lutheran leaders, living in Tanzania after the 1994 genocide, to return and rebuild their country.

Learn more at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631.

Source: Peace Lutheran Church