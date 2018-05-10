Grass Valley Charter School students head outside for Chalk Art Project

Dozens of Grass Valley Charter School fourth grade-students spent hours last week creating their annual Chalk Art Project along the banks of Wolf Creek in the parking lot of Grass Valley's Gold Miners Inn.

"The Wolf Creek Chalk Art Project is the culmination of a semester-long study that focuses on learning about life cycles, healthy riparian habitats, and the coexistence of people and the natural environment," Charter School Assistant Principal Alex Ezzell said.

The project also helps students develop the character traits of crew, stewardship, and respect.

"We do this to raise awareness of the creek and bring back some of the natural habitat because people are polluting it," said 9-year-old Katie Enos.

Sue Muir, a Grass Valley Charter School teacher, said the chalk drawing is part of the students' expedition called "Bills and Gills," focusing on habitats and survival.

"So many people don't realize the creek runs under the city," said Muir. "When people dump into the creek, they don't think about it being part of a larger watershed that drains into the Bear River and ultimately the ocean."

In addition to serving as active stewards of the watershed and advocating for a healthy Wolf Creek, students collaborated with the City of Grass Valley to create professional-quality signage that will be posted at locations along the creek.

"Each year, we look forward to cordoning off a section of our parking lot so these students can create their beautiful, real-life chalk drawings," said Gold Miners Inn General Manager Sean Gilleran. "We encourage folks to drop by to see the students' impressive and educational artwork."

"We want to thank the groups that came together to make these projects happen, which include the Gold Miners Inn, the city, and Wolf Creek Community Alliance," said Ezzell.

Source: Gold Miners Inn