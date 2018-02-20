Grass Valley burglary suspect quickly arrested

A Nevada City man with multiple arrests in the last few years for burglary, trespassing and possession of stolen property is back in jail on new burglary charges.

Grass Valley Police officers had been called out to a residence in the 900 block of West Main Street slightly before noon on Feb. 15, according to dispatch records. The homeowner reported that she had just gotten home and someone had been through the house. She said a safe key was missing and a bed had been destroyed.

According to Grass Valley Police Capt. Steve Johnson, there was no sign of forced entry to the home. The homeowner suspected the burglar had gained entry through a dog door. It was not clear at the time of the call what might have been stolen, dispatch logs stated.

During the investigation, detectives identified Jeremiah Dale-Watkins Boman, 35, as the suspect, Johnson said. Boman was located at a Carol Drive residence the next day and taken into custody. He was booked into county jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and violating probation, and was being held on a $50,000 bond for the burglary charge.

Boman was arrested in January 2016 for possessing stolen property, but the charges were dismissed. In November of that year, he was arrested on a trespassing charge and pleaded guilty. In December, he picked up another stolen property charge and pleaded no contest.

In 2017, Boman was arrested several times on drug charges, as well as for possessing metal knuckles and a switchblade knife. Most recently, he was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation in connection with a Sept. 29 arrest by Grass Valley Police officers. He pleaded no contest to the burglary charge and was sentenced last month.

