Grass Valley attempted murder case ends in pleas

Two men initially facing attempted murder accusations pleaded no contest on Wednesday to lesser charges and are scheduled for separate sentencing hearings.

Lonte Rene West, 20, pleaded to a count of second-degree robbery in connection with the Oct. 26, 2016, shooting of a man in the 100 block of McKnight Way. He also admitted to having a firearm.

West is expected to receive a 15-year sentence under a plea deal, and must spend around 85 percent of that behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Austin Andrew Thurman, 21, pleaded no contest to shooting into an occupied vehicle. He's expected to receive seven years in prison when he's sentenced Sept. 7. He'll have to spend at least half that time incarcerated.

"At the end of the day, West pulled the trigger that shot the guy," Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said. "I'm pretty happy with the resolution. I think they both accepted a pretty significant sentence."

All other charges against the men will be dismissed.

Both men were scheduled for trial next week.

Officers arrested Thurman about a week after the shooting. They arrested West about a month later.

The victim, struck in the head, was treated and released days after the shooting.

