Grant to go toward highway and road safety in Grass Valley, Auburn

The California Highway Patrol Grass Valley and Auburn Area offices will jointly use a federal grant to conduct a safety campaign to reduce traffic collisions and collision victims attributed to unsafe speed, improper turning and wrong side of road violations in Nevada and Placer Counties, according to a release.

The project started on Oct. 1 and runs for a year.

The CHP Grass Valley area will assign officers on enhanced enforcement on Highways 49, 20 and 174 as well as Nevada County roadways where CHP has jurisdiction, such as Rough and Ready Highway, Dog Barr, Wolf Creek and McCourtney Roads. In addition to enhanced enforcement, this effort will include a community-based task force and public awareness and education campaign to reinforce key traffic safety messages.

"Our public education campaign is centered around the slogan, 'Be Aware, Drive with Care,' to reduce the number of victims killed and injured in traffic collisions attributed to unsafe speed, improper turning and wrong side of road violations," CHP Lieutenant George Steffensen, Commander of the Grass Valley area office, said in the release. "This grant will allow us to focus additional resources and enforcement on problematic roadways, throughout Nevada County, to reduce collisions and save lives."

According to the CHP's Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, between Oct. 1, 2015, and Sept. 30, 2016, 260 people were injured and killed in traffic collisions attributed to unsafe speed, improper turning and wrong side of road violations on state highways and unincorporated roads in the area.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Source: California Highway Patrol