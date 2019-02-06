Grand Valley boutique offers new twist on an old shop

While the downtowns of Nevada County's foothills have their fair share of boutiques, one county resident saw an opportunity amid the density.

Having grown up in the Auburn and Colfax areas, and returning to Nevada County almost 13 years ago, resident Stacey Maliszewski recalls recently looking around Grass Valley and noticing something missing. There weren't any boutique shops. Or, at least any that had the modern, geometric style she was seeking.

"I was looking for a place to go to that would sell this style," she explained. "(and) I didn't want to have to go looking down the hill."

Thus, in November, Maliszewski opened her first boho modern boutique shop — Element + Loft — in downtown Grass Valley, which sells everything from home décor goods, to gifts, and other accessories. The difference in the shop was its demeanor, "boho modern," which, she explained, signals a more stress-free environment.

"Boho modern is a relaxed, vintage, earthy type of style," she said. "The modern part comes in with the textiles and the shapes."

In addition to the store, Maliszewski also works as an independent consultant for Arbonne International, where she sells skincare, makeup, and health and wellness products, not to mention she is the mother of three children.

Despite the chaos in her personal life, sales, likely due to the location and consistent foot traffic in downtown Grass Valley, have been taking off since day one, Maliszewski said.

"It's been way better than expected," she said of the many repeat customers who continue returning to her shop.

The shop seems to have carved out its own niche, creating an exciting atmosphere, she said.

"The response I've gotten is that the store is unique, and they love it," and, for some people, she said through laughs, they "want to move in."

