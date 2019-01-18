Gracie Commons project back on table in Nevada City

Gracie Commons, a 16-unit residential complex on Gracie Road approved by Nevada City's city council in 2009, is finally moving forward.

On Thursday, developer Glenn Christ was granted a two-year extension on his application by the Planning Commission.

According to Christ, he expects to start construction this summer.

"I got the approval just as the economy was falling apart," he said. "It was on the back shelf for many years. We are picking it up again."

The project includes 10 single-family, three-bedroom units and six condominiums on 2.12 acres The three-bedroom units will range from 1,600 to 2.400 square feet. The condominiums will be one- and two-bedroom units, between 600 and 1,000 square feet.

Three of the homes have a second unit above the garage, and two of the homes would be less than 1,500 square feet, to qualify as low-income housing under the city's guidelines.

Back in 2008, Christ described the homes as senior-friendly, with a master bedroom on the main floor, wider doorways and bathrooms preframed for handrails. And the project is designed to be environmentally friendly, with some of the homes pre-built for solar panels and some of them built from recycled materials.

On Thursday, he said there have been no changes to the project.

Project representative John Baker told the planning commissioners the improvement plans are nearly complete and have undergone an extensive check by city engineers. He added the final plan has been submitted to the city for a technical check.

The project had already used up its state extensions, which were set to expire in February. But City Attorney Hal DeGraw recommended allowing one further extension, as long as the developer agreed to an "indemnification and hold harmless agreement," so the city would not be liable in the event of a legal challenge. City Planner Amy Wolfson noted no further extensions would be granted.

Former planning commissioner Laurie Oberholtzer urged the current commission to OK the extension, calling Gracie Commons "a really good project."

Oberholtzer said 50 percent of the units were planned to be affordable — five primary units and three secondary units, with four of those being less than 600 square feet and two less than 1,000 square feet.

"This is just the kind of thing we're looking for," she said.

The extension now goes to the city council for its approval.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.