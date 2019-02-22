Governor talks wildfire preparedness, rural broadband in Grass Valley

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wants to create a summit that will focus on emergency planning — a gathering that will bring communities together to address wildfire concerns.

Newsom, who attended a Friday meeting of the League of Cities, said afterward that a "deep dive" is required to examine technology issues, as well as concerns about system inoperability and a move from analog to digital some communities face.

"I deeply appreciate the concern," Newsom said.

The governor spoke to media after the closed league meeting, fielding questions on topics ranging from wildfire preparedness to rural broadband.

Check back for more on this story.