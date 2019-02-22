Governor talks wildfire preparedness, rural broadband in Grass Valley
February 22, 2019
Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wants to create a summit that will focus on emergency planning — a gathering that will bring communities together to address wildfire concerns.
Newsom, who attended a Friday meeting of the League of Cities, said afterward that a "deep dive" is required to examine technology issues, as well as concerns about system inoperability and a move from analog to digital some communities face.
"I deeply appreciate the concern," Newsom said.
The governor spoke to media after the closed league meeting, fielding questions on topics ranging from wildfire preparedness to rural broadband.
Check back for more on this story.
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- SCHOOL CLOSURES: Western Nevada County schools closed today
- Gray wolf OR-54’s return to Nevada County part of ‘dispersal’ activity
- Rona Cook & Carissa Cook Stroh: We would like to humbly thank you all for supporting Friar Tuck’s
- More snow possible down to 1,000 feet for Nevada County
- Nevada County Fairgrounds board votes down gun show
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.