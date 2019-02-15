Gov. Newsom set to visit Grass Valley

On Feb. 22, Gavin Newsom will make his first visit to Grass Valley in his role as California Governor when he attends a League of California Cities board meeting.

The League of California Cities, a nonprofit that advocates for and lobbies on behalf of cities, will hold one of its four annual board meetings here in Grass Valley Thursday and Friday. Thursday's day-long meeting and Friday's morning session will be held at the Gold Miners Inn. A league banquet will be held Thursday evening at Kane's Restaurant.

Newsom is scheduled to attend the league's Friday morning meeting. He will likely deliver prepared remarks, then answer questions posed by the league's executive board. If time permits, other league members will participate in the question-and-answer session.

The governor's visit is a birthday present, of sorts, for Jan Arbuckle, Grass Valley City Council member, former mayor and league president.

"As league president, I was meeting with the governor's chief of staff last month and I invited the governor to come to Grass Valley," said Arbuckle, who added that the meeting occurred on her birthday, Jan. 16. "They asked a few questions, then put it on the governor's schedule. Today we received the league's agenda containing official confirmation that he'll be joining us Friday morning, unless of course something comes up."

Arbuckle said Newsom's visit to a small town such as Grass Valley appears to underscore his commitment to rural communities.

"In his inaugural address, he said that he understands that rural communities often feel neglected and unseen," said Arbuckle. "He said something like, 'I see you and I will help you.' He was in Butte County Thursday talking to Camp Fire victims. He seems to be reaching out to the rural communities.

"If we can keep rural communities in the forefront, we can hopefully get help with funding, rural broadband, and grants for homeless and housing."

The league usually hosts its quarterly board meetings in Sacramento, but its February gathering was scheduled in Grass Valley after Arbuckle was elected league president last fall. When they're not attending official events, the 80 league members and staff will have time to visit Grass Valley's retail shops, wine-tasting rooms and other attractions.

Arbuckle said California's sitting governor usually attends one of the league's board meetings in Sacramento when the meeting is held at a hotel near the state capitol building. She said she's pleased the governor accepted her invitation to come to Grass Valley.

"It never hurts to ask," she said.