GOP women to host “Women Of The Gold Rush” fashion show

The Nevada County Republican Women Federated (NCRWF) luncheon and fashion show will be at 11:30 a.m. on June 19 at Alta Sierra Country Club. The theme, "Women of the Gold Rush," produced by Cherie Oliver, will feature historic vintage fashions from the Gold Rush era. The June show will honor the memory of Annamaria Sauer, dedicated NCRWF member, who contributed to the success of the club's previous fashion shows.

NCRWF meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month, September through June, at Alta Sierra Country Club. Social hours begin at 11:30 a.m. and meetings start at noon.

For questions about meetings or to make a reservation for the June fashion show, visit http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org or call Judy at 530-271-5794. Membership questions can be answered by calling 530-263-2672 or emailing NCRWF@reagan.com.

Source: Nancy Brost